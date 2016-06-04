Mathura violence: Hema Malini again takes to Twitter, this time to target media

Mathura, June 4: BJP MP Hema Malini, who has been drawing flak for posting pictures of her movie shoot on Twitter at a time when her Parliamentary constituency Mathura was hit by a violence, again took to the micro-blogging website on Saturday, targeting the media for ‘diverting the attention from the main issue’-the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“In Mathura&condoled with the bereaved families.I still can’t understand how the great media thinks the sansad is responsible for law & order. They seem to be diverting attn frm the main issue -tht law & order is purely the state govt’s responsibility.Why target me? I’m doing my job (sic),” she said in a series of tweets.

Citing the example of Rawal village of Mathura, the renowned actress, said that anyone in the city would vouch for her sincerity as she was improving living conditions, providing roads and drinking water.

“A sansad’s duty is not to head the police force or quell rebels or evict encroachers. Development is my line of duty and I’m sincere in my job. I invite all those who are blasting me without reason and who have not stepped into Mathura and yet are ready to accuse, to come and see for themselves,” she added.

The 67-year-old actress claimed that she was dedicating so much time to Mathura that sometimes she sees her family and her house after many days.

“I’m dedicating so much time to Mathura. Sometimes it is days before I even see my family or my house. I’m attending to public needs sincerely. What do I get in return for my sincerity? Brickbats and loud accusations. I sincerely thank all of you who have supported me in this controversy,” she said.

I'm dedicating so much time to Mathura. Sometimes it is days before I even see my family or my house. Im attending to public needs sincerely — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) June 4, 2016

Meanwhile, the BJP MP visited the policemen injured during the Mathura violence at the Nayati hospital.

“I have come here to see the police personnel. They have been badly beaten. I think it will take one or two months to recover. It is very sad. I have given them assurance,” Malini told the media.

“The police personnel told me that they wore all the equipments. But the protestors started firing at them keeping children at the front,” she added.

Malini in a series of tweets, had on Thursday, shared the location of the shoot of her upcoming flick and her pleasant boat ride.

“I was pleasantly surprised to see a vast change ths time thks to Shri Gopal Shetty. The pathways leading to the boat in Versova are smooth (sic),” Malini tweeted.

“The journey to Madh Island used to be tedious those days. It used to be a 2 hr journey by road or by ferry the approach to which was horrible,” she said.

“Shooting at Madh island for Ek Thi Rani-a film based on the life of HH Vijaya Raje Scindia revived after many years.I play the title role,” she tweeted.

“Hoping for an early release of this film,” she said.

Realising that she had committed a blunder, Malini, however, soon withdrew her tweet and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“I just came bk frm Mathura & got the news of the violence tht has taken place there in which policemen have lost their lives,” Malini tweeted.

“So so upset by ths news frm a place which is so dear to me Will go there again if my presence is required. My heart goes out to the bereaved,” she said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Thursday’s Mathura clash has risen to 24. Those killed include Mathura Superintendent of Police (City) Mukul Dwivedi, Farah Police Station SHO Santosh Yadav and 20 protesters. More than 40 people have been injured in the incident.

The incident took place when the Swadheen Bharat Subhash Sena (SBSS) activists opened fire at the police party that attempted to evict the Jawahar Park late last evening.