Mathura violence probe: Commissioner of Aligarh to visit Jawahar Bagh

Mathura, June 5: A probe into the violence in Jawahar Bagh in which 24 people were killed, will begin on Sunday with the spot visit by the Commissioner of Aligarh.

“I will first take stock of the situation by visiting the area. If somebody wants to present something (evidence or information) on the Jawahar Bagh episode, he would be heard,” said the Commissioner Aligarh and Presiding officer the probe committee, Chandra Kant.

Asked if it would be a magisterial probe, he said “it would be a high-power administrative probe.”

Meanwhile, a large amount of explosives were found during the search operation at Jawahar Bagh.

“Five kg of sulphur, 2.5 kg of gun powder, one kg potash, 500 grams of small iron balls and an electronic plate were found during the search operation in Jawahar Bag today,” SP Rural Arun Kumar Singh said.

Nine company of PAC, along with police personnel, have been deployed in Jawahar Bagh to carry out search operation, he said.

“The search operation is on and till the forensic team complete there work Jawahar Bagh would remain out of bounds for everyone,” he added.

He also said that associates of Ram Virksha Yadav, the chief of the violent encroachers in Jawahar Bagh, was among those killed in the clashes.

“After seeing the photograph, associates of Ram Virksha Yadav in jail, have confirmed that he had been killed,” Singh said when asked about the status of Yadav.

Asked about the reason of delay in conducting post-mortem, he said “it is legally binding to give 72 hours to the family members or well wishers before conducting post-mortem.”