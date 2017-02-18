Mattel’ s new line of Amazon-worthy toys include sword-wielding Wonder Woman figure

New York, Feb 18:With respect to the toy Fair in New York City and Wonder Woman’s release on June 2, EW has lassoed an exclusive first look at Mattel’s new line of Amazon-worthy toys.

The Patty Jenkins-directed film will mark ‘Wonder Woman’s first starring role on the big screen, as portrayed by Gal Gadot. To celebrate, Mattel has lined up a whole army of figurines and toy weapons — including this deluxe, sword-wielding Wonder Woman figure ($19.99).

The entire line will hit shelves this spring.