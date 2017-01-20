Matthew McConaughey had to wait in line at sushi restaurant

New York, Jan 20: Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey reportedly couldn’t get a special treatment and had to wait in a line to dine at a popular sushi restaurant.

The star and wife Camila Alves showed up at Sushi of Gari restaurant’s Tribeca branch on Monday night for a double-date with singer John Mellencamp and a “mystery blonde”, but they were told they would have to wait 45 minutes for a table.

“They looked bummed and tried to work it out with the hostess,” a source told pagesix.com.

“But finally gave up after standing at the front check-in for a few minutes.”

Mellencamp’s representative said that the group went to the Odeon instead.

–IANS