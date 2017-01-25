‘Matured’ Sharad Yadav must have made sexist comment inadvertently: Shatrughan Sinha

| By :

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday said a 'mature' Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav must have made sexist comment inadvertently.

"In my opinion Sharad Yadav is a very wise and matured man, but I believe he lost control over his speech. We don't know what he really meant," said Sinha.

Speaking on the issue of declining trend in electoral politics, Yadav earlier said it is very important to educate people in a big way about how the ballot paper works.

"The honour of being able to cast a vote is a much bigger honour than your daughter's honour. If a daughter's honour is violated, her neighbourhood and her village lose their honour, but if a vote is sold, it is the country's honour that goes. All our dreams for the future evaporate," he added. (ANI)