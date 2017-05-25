Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth to pay two day visit to India starting on May 26.

New Delhi, May 25: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth will pay a two-day visit to India from May 26 to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This would be Jugnauth’s first abroad visit after taking over as Prime Minister from his father, Anerood Jugnauth, in January.

Shortly after landing, the Mauritius Prime Minister would visit the Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Among his officials engagement, Jugnauth would call on President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari.

Besides this, the Mauritius Prime Minister will also hold delegation-level talks with his counterpart, which would also be attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmnedra Pradhan, among other leaders.

On May 26, Prime Minister Jugnauth will also address a business event in New Delhi, jointly organised by Charmers and Commerce of Industry (CII), FICCI and ASSOCHAM. (ANI)