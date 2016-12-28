Maximum number of soldiers killed under BJP regime: Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Mahoba, Dec 28: Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that maximum number of soldiers was killed under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

“First they did a surgical strike across the border which led to death of so many soldiers. Not as many soldiers must have been killed as have been under the BJP regime,” Yadav said while inaugurating the solar power plant project here.

Shifting his focus on demonetisation, Yadav said that just like ‘acche din’ never arrived, even the concept of cashless economy would not take shape in the nation.

“Don’t fall in their trap. Like achche din never arrived, even this dream of cashless economy will not turn into reality,” he added.

Condemning the government’s demonetisation move, Yadav said the drive has only led to economic loss and development blockade.

“By demonetisation, BJP has hindered growth of the economy and has affected development. They did it because they wanted to do a surgical strike. They want to fight elections on the back of surgical strike,” he said.

Highlighting the problems people are facing due to cash crunch, Yadav said, “I saw on TV that it took two days for a farmer and his brother in Mahoba to take out money.”

“Tell me if one big shot was in queue to take out his money? “Loss is only for the poor, the farmer.”

Praising his party by drawing comparison with the ruling regime, Yadav said they provided electricity 24 hours but the BJP will provide electricity only in talks.

“We can and have been providing electricity 24 hours in the state. BJP will create electricity only in talks. They have only been talking and not working. See, if they have done anything in the past three years. I am here to beware you. The only way to prosperity is the Samajwadi Party,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also used the occasion to hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and said that the party does not give tickets to anybody without transaction.

“There is a Hathi party (BSP) who is in trouble these days. They will have to justify about their transactions (hisaab-kitaab),” he said.

