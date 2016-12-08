Mayawati Saying Demonetisation aimed at diverting attention from failed promises

New Delhi, Dec 08: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday dubbed the government’s demonetisation move as a mere drama taken to divert attention from the promises made to the nation during the 2014 general election.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the decision to demonetise high-value currency notes has been taken without any proper planning.

Mayawati said the opposition is raising this issue in Parliament to put forth the problems, which the nation is facing post this unplanned decision.

“The Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership took the decision to demonetise high-value currency on November 8. He then said that he needs 50 days time besides assuring that the grievances of the middle-class, poor, farmers and labourers would be addressed,” said Mayawati.

“Now, it has almost been a month since the decision has been taken. The opposition members want the Prime Minister to come to the Parliament and listen to their concerns because they are speaking on behalf of the 90 percent of the people who are facing problems courtesy this economic emergency,” he added.

The BSP supremo also cornered the government for running away from voting on the demonetisation issue in the Lok Sabha where the ruling NDA is in majority.

“The government has absolute majority in the Lok Sabha. Why is it running away from voting in the Lok Sabha? I agree that they not in majority in the Rajya Sabha, but nobody has demanded voting in the Upper House. If voting takes place in the Lok Sabha, the government will have nothing to lose as it is in majority,” she told the media outside Parliament.

A united opposition has decided to observe a black day today to mark the completion of one month since Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the surprise demonetisation announcement on November 8.

The members of Parliament from opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha as well as the Lok Sabha wore black bands and held a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament to highlight the consequences of the severe liquidity crunch on the poor and in the informal sector which runs on cash.

