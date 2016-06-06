Mayawati targets BJP, Samajwadi Party over Mathura violence

New Delhi, June 6 : The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre of antics and lip-service on Mathura violence, and alleged the BJP and Samajwadi Party are working “hand in glove”.

“Dono partiya aapas mein mili hue haen (These two parties are hand in glove with each other),” Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said in a statement here, adding such nexus has only added to the miseries of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had acted differently on West Bengal violence but with regard to the violence in Uttar Pradesh it is showing inaction.

“With regard to West Bengal (violence), the central government had taken several initiatives and tried for a CBI probe. But they are only indulging in rhetoric and drama in Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

The BSP supremo reminded the BJP-led central government that besides the party winning as many as 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also is an elected member from the state. “So, it becomes all the more important that the Centre shows more accountability towards the affairs in the state,” she said.

Referring to Mathura violence, Mayawati flayed Governor Ram Naik for his perceived “silence”.

She alleged the Mathura violence was sparked off due to the state administration’s tacit support to the “land grabbers”.

“However, the inadequate action of the central government suggests that the intelligence reports on the emerging situation in Mathura should have been passed on to the state government. This may be considered an act of negligence of the central government,” Mayawati alleged.