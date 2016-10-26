MBBS and BDS seats still vacant across the Country : Now, a Petition in SC to fill it through centralised counseling

New Delhi, Oct 26: A petition has been filled in the Supreme Court to fill around 5000 vacant MBBS and BDS seats across the country pertaining to the academic session 2016-17.

The petition has been filled by the Sankalp Trust which has asked the top court to fill all seats in all medical and dental colleges by way of centralised counseling and on the basis of the NEET ranking of the candidates.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on this matter on October 28.

Medical and engineering seats in large numbers are still vacant in government and private colleges in all over the country.

The deadline for conducting counselling for engineering courses ended on August 15 and for medical courses on September 30.

“Even after the deadline ended in September, on October 6 a special counselling for MBBS and BDS vacant seats surrendered by private Colleges was held and it resulted in hundreds of vacancies in engineering colleges and arts and science colleges. It should be connected to the fact that about 2,000 applications are still waiting for admission in arts and science colleges”, said a spokesperson from Centralized Admission Committee (CENTAC) Students Parents Association.

Many institutions and colleges across the country are conducting special and spot counselling to fill vacant seats.