MCD by-polls on May 15

New Delhi, April 12 : By-elections for 13 municipal wards in Delhi would be held on May 15, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced on Tuesday.

The last date for filing nominations is April 25, while the candidates can withdraw their names by April 30.

Counting of votes would take place on May 17.

The Delhi High Court, earlier this year, had directed the state election commission to hold by-polls for the 13 municipal wards and asked Delhi government to provide funds for the same.