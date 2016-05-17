MCD bypolls: AAP wins five seats, Cong four

New Delhi, May 17 :In a setback to BJP which dominated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the party managed to win only from three seats while the AAP made its debut by winning five seats and the Congress wrested four seats in the bypolls to 13 wards.

The AAP fell short of its expectations of a “clean sweep” in the polls, which was billed as a barometer of Kejriwal government’s popularity in Delhi, while Congress’s victory was seen as the indication of party’s revival in the city after it drew blank in the last assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

One Congress rebel won as an Independent from the Bhati ward in South Delhi.

The MCD, which was trifurcated in 2012, has been a BJP-ruled body for nearly a decade. Out of the 13 wards, seven were previously held by BJP, one by RLD, and five by Independents.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people for helping the party emerge as the largest party in MCD bypolls.

“MCD ruled by BJP-Cong. Outsider AAP wins max seats in byelection. Thnx Delhi for reaffirming faith. Ab MCD election mein sabhi seat jeetni h,” he said in a twwet.

Congress was ecstatic with its win in four wards.

“It’s a very big victory for us,” said Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken pointing out that all the four wards won by the party were not won by it even in 2007 and 2012 MCD elections.

He also expressed hope that party rebel Rajender Singh Tanwar will join Congress bringing the party’s tally on par with AAP.

“Rajender is expected to join Congress. It is also noteworthy that our candidate from Bhati ward Joginder Tanwar was runner up in the election,” Maken said.

Out of the thirteen wards, AAP won from Matiala, Tekhand, Nanakpura and Vikas Nagar wards.

Congress candidates won in Quamaruddin Nagar, Munirka, Khichripur and Jhilmil wards.

Congress candidate Yogita Rathi won from the all-women candidate ward Munirka while party candidates Anand Kumar and Pankaj defeated ex MLAs fielded by BJP from Khichripur and Jhilmil wards in East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

BJP, which had won 7 out of the 13 wards in 2012 MCD elections, won Wazirpur, Nawada and Shalimar Bagh (North) wards. .