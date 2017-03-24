MCD Elections 2017: BJP has set up a mammoth IT cell comprising 80,000 members

New Delhi, March 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far been the best at using web-based social networking to win races crosswise over India – and it has no arrangements to back off on the keep run-up to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections.

The Party has set up a mammoth Information Technology (IT) cell with an excellent group containing 80,000 members, who are working from 272 wards and three Information Technology (IT) chambers under the direction of 280 social media networking wizards.

The Information Technology cell is situated inside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office on Pandit Panth Marg. The chamber suits 15 senior-level digital warriors who have been observing and driving online networking campaigns in Delhi for more than eight months now. A map bearing the delimitation of city wards in Delhi in 2017 graces the wall alongside the entryway.

Volunteers between the ages of 22 and 40 stress on the Party’s mass-contact course of action. ‘We will reach each voter through online networking. For a person without Whatsapp, we have a booth level volunteer and for a tech-savvy Delhiite, we are on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter,’ said a volunteer.

The group, working in Delhi’s 14 districts, is continually dynamic on 8,000 WhatsApp groups where the illustrations of party’s accomplishment in most recent 10 years are being spread.

The group’s methodology – to a great extent to push forward the pro-advancement tone – has a three-crease recipe.

Prime concentrate will stay on helping Delhi occupants to remember the work done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pioneers across the nation.

The second will be to highlight the development work done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for Delhi.

The third will be to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most recent digital initiative and ‘New India’ mantra to focus on the optimistic Delhiite.

The volunteers will likewise focus on the disappointment of Delhi government in their social media battling forcefully.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s choice to handle every single new face for the city polls and invite applications has additionally added to their work. Going the additional mile, the party workers will give the voters the candidate’s profile, much the same as a resume.

The party got almost 5,000 applications till last week, however, the figure shot up to 33,675 within six days of the declaration on handling fresh faces, party’s spokesperson Tajinder Bagga disclosed to Mail Today.

‘People need to think about candidates in detail. We will promote each competitor’s plan for their ward in a profile on Facebook and their mail’ Bagga said.