MCI suspends recognition of MBBS course in Kottayam Medical College

Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, October 5: MBBS course at Kottayam Government Medical College is no more recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI). Citing various deficiencies in infrastructure and faculty, MCI had decided to suspend its recognition.

A team of MCI experts who visited the college on July 26 and 27 this year had recommended MCI to take this step. The principal of the medical college, after rectifying the same, has been asked to submit a compliance report within one month. The recognition for MBBS course in Kottayam medical college had been granted by Kerala University of Health Sciences.

Rajeev Sadanandan, additional chief secretary (health), claimed that it was purely a technical issue.

MCI’s inspection team submitted the assessment report which stated that the college had two professor post (one each in forensic medicine and anaesthesiology) vacancies and five associate professors (one each in biochemistry, general medicine, pediatrics, psychiatry, and orthopedics) vacancies. It also mentioned that the college has to appoint 14 assistant professors (entry cadre) – two in community medicine, two in epidemiology, four in general medicine and six in general surgery.

The report indicated vacancies in the senior resident posts: one each in pediatrics, anesthesiology, and radiology. Currently, Kottayam Medical College has 150 MBBS seats. It might lose 50 MBBS seats if MCI does not approve the compliance report submitted by the college.

After the submission of the compliance report, MCI will conduct yet another inspection which is a usual procedure.

In 2013, MCI had canceled 50 MBBS seats at Alappuzha Medical College citing deficiencies. After the state government gave a written undertaking that all deficiencies would be rectified within a year, the seats were temporarily restored.