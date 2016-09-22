McLaren refutes acquisition talks with Apple

London, Sep 22 :  British automotive manufacturer and Formula One team owner McLaren has denied reports that tech giant Apple is set to acquire it

The company said there were no discussions over a sale or investment from Apple, Telegraph reported on Thursday.

“We can confirm that McLaren is not in discussion with Apple in respect of any potential investment,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Earlier media reports said that the iPhone maker was considering to buy McLaren for 1 billion pounds.

The acquisition of McLaren can accelerate Apple’s automotive project. McLaren makes luxury super cars and has an advanced technology unit that develops cutting-edge electronics.

Experts have even said Apple may be interested in buying US electric car maker Tesla.

The Cupertino-based company recently acquired audio group Beats Electronics for $3 billion.

Apple has also invested $1 billion in the Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing.

