MEA distances itself from ‘Yoga Day’ poster controversy in Malaysia

New Delhi, June 13: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday refuted reports published in a leading daily, which claimed that the controversial poster for the International Yoga Day in Malaysia had been withdrawn.

According to sources, the MEA has said that the story published in the leading English daily titled “MEA to recall Yoga Day poster in Malaysia” is ‘completely misleading’, as it has got nothing to do with the same.

The English daily had earlier reported that the MEA and the BJP’s overseas unit in Kuala Lumpur distanced themselves from a controversial poster for the International Yoga Day following objections raised by CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The poster in question invites the Malaysian residents to attend the International Yoga Dayfunction on June 19.

The CPI (M) objected to the fact that the poster had the logos of the BJP’s overseas unit as well as of the Indian High Commission, the Ministry of External Affairs and the AYUSH Ministry.