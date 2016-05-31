Meat found at Dadri lynching victim’s home was of ‘cow or its progeny’, says forensic report

New Delhi, May.31 : The meat found at the home of Mohammed Akhlaq, who was lynched by a mob in Dadri last year in September, is found to be ‘beef’, confirmed a report by Forensic Investigation Lab at Mathura.

Fifty-two-year-old Akhlaq and his son Danish were attacked by a mob at Bisada village in Dadri over rumours that they had slaughtered a cow in September last year.

In the final result section of the report, signed by the Joint Director of the Forensic investigation Laboratory, Mathura, states, “On the basis of chemical analysis the sample belongs to cow or its progeny”.

The incident had sparked a nationwide debate over intolerance, with the opposition parties launching a full-fledged attack on the ruling government over the alleged growing intolerance in the country.

According to reports, the incident left the people shocked after a local veterinarian said that the flesh appears like mutton.

Following this, the police sent a sample of the meat from Akhlaq’s home to a Mathura laboratory for forensic tests to check if it was beef.