Meat and pie sent to space on weather balloon for study

Wigan,Dec17:A meat and potato pie has been sent “into space” attached to a weather balloon.

The pioneering delicacy was launched from Roby Mill, Wigan, at about 11:30 GMT ahead of the World Pie Eating Championship next week.

The aim is to see if its journey up to 100,000ft (30km) changes the molecular structure of the pie making it quicker to eat.

It is believed this is the first pie to be launched into the stratosphere.

Space enthusiasts from Sheffield-based SentIntoSpace have attached a camera and tracking equipment to the weather balloon and will analyse the data and edit video of its journey.

‘Pie’s the limit’

Bill Kenyon of Ultimate Purveyors from St Helens, who were commissioned to make the pie, said: “This is the first step to enable mankind to consume pies with more elegance and comfort.

“Neither the sky, nor the pie, should be the limit.”

He added: “This pie will be tested to the extreme. It’s structural integrity will be tested against the potential rigours of being served by a grumpy pie lady from Wigan or being transported for delivery in a pie van that hits a pothole in Hindley.”

It is thought the pie will freeze on its ascent and will be cooked as it reaches “massive speeds” on re-entry.

The World Pie Eating Championships 2016 is to be held at Harry’s Bar, Wallgate Wigan, on 20 December.