Media asked not to touch Modi degree row: Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 6:Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that some media houses were asked “not to touch” the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal also named a few TV news channels and their bosses.

“Some media houses have told their reporters not to touch PM degree issue,” Kejriwal tweeted.

On Wednesday, the AAP leaders said Delhi University refused to share the details of Modi’s Bachelor of Arts degree and told them to approach the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) instead.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) had on April 29 directed the universities of Delhi and Gujarat to respond to a letter from Kejriwal, which it treated as a Right to Information application onModi’s educational qualifications.

Earlier, Delhi University declined to provide information regarding Modi’s BA degree despite several RTI requests.

The university cited its inability to get the information without a roll number as the reason for the denial.