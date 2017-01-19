Media needs to be more alert in news presentation: President

Kolkata, Jan 19 (IANS) President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday cautioned the media to be more alert in presentation of news taking into account differences of opinion.

The President iterated there was no place for intolerance in democracy, whether in the fourth estate or elsewhere.

Speaking at the 35th anniversary of Bengali daily “Aajkal”, Mukherjee said the three elements of parliamentary democracy — debate, discussion and dissention — should be dealt with utmost care to avoid any turmoil.

“The media needs to be more alert in presentation of news taking into account differences of opinion,” he said.

Averring that running a newspaper was a difficult task, he said handsome investment, as well as a modern mindset open to technological evolutions was needed to make it more modern.

A pictorial album and book on the president, published by “Aajkal”, with another book titled “Saint Teresa”, a booklet on 35 years of the daily and a book of poetry by West Bengal Governor K.N. Tripathy titled “I am the Love” were presented to Mukherjee.

–IANS

