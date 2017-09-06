Media persons like Gauri Lankesh being targeted for working against Government: Congress

New Delhi, September 6: The Congress Party on Wednesday condemned the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh and said the media persons are being targetted because they are working against the government.

Talking to ANI, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded a stern punishment against the guilty.

“Gauri Lankesh was such a brave journalist. She was known for her valour and bravery. We condemn her murder. In this country, the media persons, poets, and writers are being targetted, because they are working against the government. She raised her voice against the corrupt politicians and others, who were involved in any sort of scams and scandals,” Surjewala said.

He further said that Lankesh’s murder is the reminder of the reality of today’s India, adding that the Congress stands with the journalist fraternity in such a situation.

Senior journalist Lankesh was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Naga by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m. As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body.

Lankesh’s body was later shifted to the Victoria Hospital for the post-mortem. Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an “anti-establishment” publication.

Following this, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, are planned. (ANI)