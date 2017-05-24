Media's cultural backgrounds shape international news coverage.

Washington DC/USA, May 24: Turns out, the cultural backgrounds of the media organisations affect the coverage of international events.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Missouri School of Journalism examined the photographic news coverage of a visit Pope Francis made to Cuba to determine how major media outlets from different countries covered the international event.

Mizzou’s T J Thomson found that the cultural values of the photojournalists’ home countries affected the ways in which the pope’s visit was framed by each media outlet.

Thomson, along with researchers Margaret Duffy and Gregory Perreault, examined more than 400 photographs taken during Pope Francis’s 2015 visit to Cuba.

The photos were made by picture takers working for the Associated Press (AP) in the U.S., Reuters in the U.K. what’s more, Cuba-based Prensa Latina. The scientists analyzed the camera points, and in addition the social needs and values that were communicated in every photograph.

The scientists found that the camera points in which the picture takers shot photographs uncovered social contrasts. The AP and Reuters photos surrounded the pope at higher edges than the Cuban legislators. The Cuban picture takers confined their photographs with the pope on an equivalent level with the legislators.

“Camera edges of the pope chatting with different Cuban dignitaries can be viewed as immediate confirmation of the social and social qualities natural in every picture taker’s experience,” Thomson said. “Putting the pope higher than Cuban dignitaries through the edge of the camera indicates social values that place religious figures above government officials. The Cuban media’s propensity to demonstrate the pope at an equivalent edge with state pioneers may represent a culture of higher reverence toward government authorities.”

While looking at the news needs and estimations of every media outlet, specialists found that Cuban-based Prensa Latina-concentrated solely on covering the pope’s gatherings with dignitaries. U.K-based Reuters, and the AP to a lesser degree concentrated more on regular individuals and how they were influenced by the pope’s visit.

For instance, Reuters highlighted a few photos of shop proprietors hanging publications of the pope and also spectators, including nonconformists, responding to seeing the pope. The AP and Reuters picture takers likewise included the pope in religious settings or directing religious occasions, while Prensa Latina indicated more pictures of him taking part in political exercises.

“It is important for media members to realise how their cultural predispositions can have a profound impact on the nature of their reporting on international events,” Thomson said. “This specific example of the pope’s Cuban visit showcases how differently people in different countries receive the news about international events. While none of the photos taken of the pope in Cuban was the ‘wrong’ way to cover the story, the framing and intent behind the photos can change the way news readers understand the news.”

The study, ‘Politicians, Photographers, and a Pope,’ is published in Journalism Studies. (ANI)