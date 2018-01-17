Medical college scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI

New Delhi , Jan. 17 : A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a reply from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the matter of leaking transcripts of phone conversations involving three accused persons in Lucknow medical college scam.

The court asked the CBI to reply by January 22.

The accused includes retired Odisha high Court Judge I.M Qudussi, middleman Vishwanath Agarwala and B.P Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust.

Earlier, the court granted bail to Quddusi after the latter deposited personal security of Rs. 1 lakh.

A court had earlier sent Quddusi and five other people to the CBI custody over allegations of bribery to settle the case in the Supreme Court.

The arrests were made in September last year after a search operation was carried out at various locations, including the residence of Quddusi in Delhi. Searches were also conducted in Bhubaneswar and Lucknow. (ANI)