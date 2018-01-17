Medical college scam: Delhi court issues notice to CBI

January 17, 2018 | By :

New Delhi , Jan. 17 : A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a reply from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in the matter of leaking transcripts of phone conversations involving three accused persons in Lucknow medical college scam.

The court asked the CBI to reply by January 22.

The accused includes retired Odisha high Court Judge I.M Qudussi, middleman Vishwanath Agarwala and B.P Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust.

Earlier, the court granted bail to Quddusi after the latter deposited personal security of Rs. 1 lakh.

A court had earlier sent Quddusi and five other people to the CBI custody over allegations of bribery to settle the case in the Supreme Court.

The arrests were made in September last year after a search operation was carried out at various locations, including the residence of Quddusi in Delhi. Searches were also conducted in Bhubaneswar and Lucknow. (ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Supreme Court Of India
SC pulls up CBI’s Special Investigation Team in Manipur fake encounters probe
SC may not to hear Judge BH Loya death case on Monday
AIADMK bribery case: HC denies bail to middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar
CBI questions Farooq Abdullah on cricket scam
Barring women from Territorial Army ultra vires the Constitution: Delhi High Court
Waited for seven years; couldn’t find concrete evidence: CBI Judge in 2G case verdict
Top