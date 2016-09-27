Medical negligence again, women forced to deliver baby aboard a tonga

Uttar Pradesh, september 27: Another incident of medical apathy occurred as a woman was forced to deliver her baby aboard a tonga (horse-drawn carriage) in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources the woman was brought to the community health centre in the Mirgunj area for delivery. The hospital staff neglected her and the relatives of the pregnant woman had to make the delivery themselves right outside the hospital gate, reports ndtv.com.

The hospital staff watched silently as the woman gave birth to a baby outside the hospital.

The incident comes after a woman was forced to deliver a baby on a tonga in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh in July.

The woman had to deliver the baby on the tonga as the ambulance did not come on time.

Earlier in the same month, reportedly a 23-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh was forced to deliver baby in a makeshift tent made of sarees outside a government hospital just because its doctors were busy attending a meeting.

