Meera Chopra wants to do a film like ‘Dostana’

Mumbai, May 7 : Actress Meera Chopra is a fan of her cousin Priyanka Chopra’s romantic comedy film “Dostana” and wishes to do something similar in the future.

“I love ‘Dostana’ and everything about the film. I’m a fan of urban movies and I think Priyanka came across as reinvented in ‘Dostana’. So, I would like to see myself in that kind of a role,” Meera said at the screening of her film, “1920 London” here.

“I’m a fan of ‘Fashion’ and ‘Dostana’ since a very long time and she (Priyanka) knows that very well. She tells me, ‘Step by step, even you will reach there’. So, I’m just taking my baby steps right now,” she added.

Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, “Dostana” was a success at the box-office. It also starred actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

After acting in numerous films in southern cinema, Meera has made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with the Sharman Joshi-starrer horror film “1920 London”, after a small role in “Gang Of Ghosts”.

“Yesterday the whole family of Priyanka saw the movie. She is not here unfortunately. I wanted to show her the movie, because I feel very proud of it. She had liked the trailer a lot and her family liked the movie a lot. They especially liked me and Sharman,” Meera said.

She also credits Priyanka for not having any unpleasant experiences in the industry.

“I have only seen the good side of Bollywood as of now, maybe because of Priyanka. I have always received very good treatment in Bollywood and have always got respect. I haven’t seen any dark or horror side,” Meera said.

Is she still open to southern cinema?

“If I get something good in South, I’ll definitely do it. I love Hindi, I love Bollywood, I want to do a lot of work, so right now my whole concentration is Bollywood,” Meera said.

“I am a north Indian Delhi girl. I was just working in South, I didn’t enjoy it. It is fun to work in Hindi, it’s our own people so you can speak your own language, so it’s comfortable,” she said.

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, “1920 London” released on Friday.