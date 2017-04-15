Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derails , CMYogi Adityanath announces compensation

Rampur, April15:Eight coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed on Saturday morning.

The incident took place between Rampur and Mundapanda — near a bridge over the Koshi river.

No casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

Northern railway spokesperson says two passengers have been injured and there are no casualty in the accident. Earlier, authorities said 10 people were injured.

UP chief minister Adityanath Yogi announces Rs 50,000 compensation to those seriously injured in the accident and Rs 25,000 for passengers with minor injuries.

• NDRF teams, railway and police officials are on the spot of the accident for rescue efforts.

• Moradabad Divisional Railway manager (DRM) has reached the spot to oversee the rescue and relief operations.

• Railways wants to normalise rail traffic as the route is a double line, .

• Railways issues helpline for victims and families of the train derailment: 0121-6401215

• Railways minister Suresh Prabhu tweets: “Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations,” adding that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident and strict action will be taken against defaulters, if any.

Personally monitoring situation.Directed senior officers to rush to the spot.Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations 1/ https://t.co/lNoLkDHcI6 — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 15, 2017



A train is being arranged for rescue. Fortunately no major injuries have been reported, says Neeraj Sharma,CPRO,Northern Railways.