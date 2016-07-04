After Meerut, now complaint against Asaduddin Owaisi was lodged in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 4: A police complaint was lodged on Sunday against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad over his decision to provide legal help to five arrested terror suspects while a petition seeking a sedition case against him was filed in a court in Meerut. As Owaisi came under attack, BJP and JD(U) demanded action against him and his immediate arrest.

Slamming Owaisi over his decision to provide legal help to five men arrested by NIA in Hyderabad for allegedly being members of an ISIS module, the BJP accused him of “betraying” the country and sought action against him for “helping” the terror group.

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh demanded immediate arrest of the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad and asked the TRS government to register a sedition case against the leader of the Hyderabad-based party. JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok also demanded that Owaisi be put behind bars.

Owaisi on his part said the offer of legal help was being “blown out of proportion” and that the courts can take a view. In Hyderabad, K Karuna Sagar, a practising advocate, filed the complaint with Saroor Nagar police and sought registration of a case.

However, Saroor Nagar Police Station Inspector S Lingaiah told PTI tonight, “We have received the complaint against the Hyderabad MP. No case has been registered and we are seeking legal advise.”

Anil Kumar Bakshi, a member of UP Bar Council, in his petition seeking registration of a case against Owaisi for alleged offences including sedition charge alleged his remarks amounted to treason and promoted terrorism.

“Owaisi’s remark also shows that he is supporting terrorism,” he alleged.

Bakshi said he filed a complaint yesterday with Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) seeking filing of cases under IPC sections 114 (abetting the crime), 115 (abetment of offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 117 (abetting commission of offence), 121 (waging war against the country), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 124A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny), 132 (abetment of mutiny), and 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false).

Besides, sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 153A (act of promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code were also mentioned in the complaint.

The hearing on the complaint will be held on July 6, said the court.

Owaisi on Friday said his party would provide legal help to the youths arrested by the NIA on charges of involvement in an alleged ISIS terror module, but asserted his party does not support terrorism.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged that Owaisi is giving “oxygen” to terrorists and that he is seen as “standing with extremists”.

“Owaisi is directly or indirectly helping the ISIS which had come up with a video in which it threatened to target India. This is betrayal of the country. On the one hand you condemn the ISIS and on the other hand you support those who are involved in such acts. The investigating agencies should take action against him within the legal framework. Those who support terrorism directly or indirectly should be condemned,” BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said in Delhi.

In Hyderabad, Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh also demanded that the Centre derecognise the AIMIM party.

“Think over it… I request the chief minister(of Telangana) to ban MIM party and book sedition case against Asaduddin and arrest him immediately,” he told reporters.

In his complaint, Sagar alleged that “the stand of Asaduddin Owaisi and his remarks is boosting the morale of anti-nationals and giving oxygen to terrorists. Owaisi is directly or indirectly helping the ISIS which had come up with a video in which it threatened to target India and this is betrayal of the country”.