Meet 106-year-old Changezi who cautioned Bhagat Singh against British!

New Delhi, May 31 : Naseem Mirza Changezi, who is thriving at the ripe age of 106, has claimed to have met revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in 1929, while the latter was living in Delhi’s Jama Masjid area and cautioned him against the power of the British.

Changezi, who was himself a freedom fighter, was given the task of ensuing regular supply of food to the young Bhagat Singh while he lived in disguise planning the bombing in the central legislative assembly.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh wanted to see a free India. He wanted to show the British that in spite of such strengthened security, he came inside the Parliament. I tried to dissuade him, but he would not listen to me. I cautioned him about the British, told him either you will be hanged to death or you will be given life imprisonment,” Changezi told ANI.

Bhagat Singh was hanged in 1931 in Lahore jail, while Changezi is still alive.

“If the government knew about me giving shelter to Bhagat Singh, then even I would have been hanged,” he added.

Expressing disappointment, Changezi said India may have got independence, but it failed to achieve Bhagat Singh’s vision of freedom that sought a society where all communities and religions would live in complete harmony and peace.

“During the British rule, the Indians used to live in peace and brotherhood.this was not the scenario what it is now. This is not the outcome of the dream which we dreamt. We wanted unity, but what is happening? If the freedom fighters come and see this condition, then they would rather go back,” he added.

A freedom fighter himself, Changezi revealed how revolutionary leader Rashbehari Bose formed the roots of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Delhi and taught the youth to make bombs.

“He went to Punjab and taught the youth to make bombs. Then he moved to Japan. Subhash Chandra Bose went there and formed the roots of the Indian National Congress. He was going to Germany for some work where his ship capsized and he died. I was also a freedom fighter, but I didn’t want to die and I wanted to see India’s freedom,” he added.

Bragging that no doctor could uncover his secret to a long life, the 106-year-old said when people ask him remedies for increasing life span, it was simply to eat less, talk less and sleep less.

Going down the memory lane, Changezi shared his fascination of playing Hockey with legendary player Dhyan Chand during his youth.

“I used to practice Hockey in the evening. I was a Hockey champion. Dhyan Chand used to play with me,” he added.

Changezi was felicitated by the Delhi Legislative Assembly on March 23, after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the busts of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in the assembly premises on the occasion of ‘Shaheedi Diwas (Martyrs’ Day)’.