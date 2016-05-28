Meet Anand Kumar: Mamata Banerjee’s ardent fan in Amma’s Chennai

Chennai, May 28 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee aka ‘Didi’ has a huge fan following and that can be gauged from the fact that a plastic shop owner in Chennai has displayed around 200 photos of her. A resident of Kasi Chetty Street in Sowcarpet, Anand Kumar Bhowmick, who says his father is from West Bengal and his mother a South Indian, was impressed by Mamata Banerjee when visited Kolkata in 2011, a few months after Didi won the elections. Floored by the humbleness of the West Bengal CM, Bhowmick explains about his photo collection to the people of Chennai. People also eagerly come and see the photo display.