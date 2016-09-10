Meet Danniel,worlds tallest cow in California

California,Sept10:Danniel, a 1-ton Holstein steer who stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, might take the title of world’s tallest cow.

Danniel was bottle-raised by a California family who adopted him as a pet, according to the Sequoia Park Zoo. He’s currently visiting the Eureka zoo, where a veterinarian measured him

Guinness World Records hasn’t confirmed the record yet, but cites Blosom, who stood at 6 feet, 2 inches inches tall as the current world record holder. Blosom died last year at age 13.

Amanda Auston, who works at the zoo, told The Times Standard her biggest challenge caring for Danniel is his 80 to 150 pounds of daily fecal matter.

“It’s a small enclosure so we have to pick it up all the time,” Auston told The Times Standard, “I would like him to have more room to wander around and graze and do some more natural behavior.”

Danniel’s owners, Ken and Ann Farley, are still looking for a permanent home for the steer.