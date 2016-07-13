Meet the half ton deadweight lift world record holder: British strongman ‘The Beast’ Eddie Hall

July 13, 2016 | By :

Leeds July 13:A small cabal of elite strongmen are pushing the limits of human strength in a battle to do what many thought impossible – the half-ton raw deadlift- 500kg.
British strongman Eddie Hall, who is 6ft 3ins, 29-stone and dubbed The Beast, later admitted blood vessels in his head had exploded and he briefly passed out moments after becoming the first human in history to deadlift half a ton.

He completed the challenge at the World Deadlift Championships at Leeds Arena.

Now he wants to compete and win the World’s Strongest Man competition.

But moments after breaking the record he fell to his knees and later admitted he passed out.

But he has admitted the feat almost killed him – after blood vessels in his head exploded

His wife Alexandra and two children could be seen in the crowd looking worried but broke into smiles when the 28-year-old got to his feet.

Now a video of the world record-breaking show of strength has been viewed almost three million times – less than 24 hours after Eddie posted it to his Facebook page.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Nobel Prize for Literature 2017, goes to British Japanese writer Kazuo Ishiguro
Happy Independence Day: Here is the glimpses on major newspaper reports of Indian Independence in 15th August 1947
British road safety Ad about Hijab wearing Muslim nursery schoolgirl, sexualizing
British armed police rush to spot after boy dies in car accident near the Ibis Budget Hotel at Salford Quays area in Manchester
Actor Roger Moore, who played British secret agent James Bond, died of cancer at 89
Youngest siblings in families think that they are funnier than their elders: Study
Youngest siblings in families think that they are funnier than their elders: Study
Top