Meet the half ton deadweight lift world record holder: British strongman ‘The Beast’ Eddie Hall

Leeds July 13:A small cabal of elite strongmen are pushing the limits of human strength in a battle to do what many thought impossible – the half-ton raw deadlift- 500kg.

British strongman Eddie Hall, who is 6ft 3ins, 29-stone and dubbed The Beast, later admitted blood vessels in his head had exploded and he briefly passed out moments after becoming the first human in history to deadlift half a ton.

He completed the challenge at the World Deadlift Championships at Leeds Arena.

Now he wants to compete and win the World’s Strongest Man competition.

But moments after breaking the record he fell to his knees and later admitted he passed out.

But he has admitted the feat almost killed him – after blood vessels in his head exploded

His wife Alexandra and two children could be seen in the crowd looking worried but broke into smiles when the 28-year-old got to his feet.

Now a video of the world record-breaking show of strength has been viewed almost three million times – less than 24 hours after Eddie posted it to his Facebook page.