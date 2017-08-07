Meet Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Modi’s Pakistani rakhi-sister 

August 7, 2017
Meet Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Modi's Pakistani rakhi-sister.

New Delhi, August 7: While celebrating Raksha Bandhan in the country, Pakistani-origin woman Qamar Mohsin Shaikh visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence to tie a”rakhi”, on Monday. She said to media that over 23 years since now I am very happy and excited to do this and this year too.” But one of the most heart rending stories on the occasion was a little less further from home.

Media reports say that Shaikh, who came to India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living here since then. She also mentioned that “this time Shaikh thought that PM Modi must be busy, but a couple of days back she received a call from the prime minister himself, reminding the wishes for Raksha Bandhan. “I was very happy to know that;  she started preparing for Raksha Bandhan,” for PM Modi, said to the Pakistani lady.

Recollecting her memories, Shaikh narrated to media that her first Raksha Bandhan with Prime Minister Modi was when he was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker. When I first tied rakhi to Narendra Bhai, he was a Karyakarta. With his sheer hard-work and vision, he became the Prime Minister.

