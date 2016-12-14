Meeting to decide if Narendra Modi will speak in Parliament today begins

New Delhi, Dec 14: PM Modi chairs meeting with top ministers in his chamber in Parliament. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister Ananth Kumar, Defence minister Manohar Parrikar present in meet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in parliament today, and whether he speaks on the notes ban is being decided at the meet. While PM Modi met with top ministers, a united opposition put its head together to decide on how to take on the government. With only three days of the winter session now remaining, both the BJP and the Congress have ordered their lawmakers to attend parliament in full strength.