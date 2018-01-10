Megan Markle deleted her social media, to contact visit Buckingham’s accounts

| By : Trends Desk

UK/ Jan 10: It is official that Megan Markle is royal! Like all elites belonging to the Buckingham palace do not have their own personal social media accounts, Megan deleted her blog, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

On the day of her first outing of the year with Prince Harry, she decided to cut out all strangers from her life. Since Tuesday she disappeared from the social world including her Snapchat profile where she used to share her travel life and love for pets. She also shut down her personal blog, The Tig, in April.

Such a bold move makes Megan more royal, ahead of her marriage with fiancee, Prince Harry.

Fans missing Megan can follow all the Markle shenanigans via the palace’s official accounts.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are set to wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

On the contrary, “since she has not used her social accounts for some time she has taken the decision to close them,” reported People.