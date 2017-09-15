Megastar Kamal Haasan takes the political plunge, to float own party by September-end
Chennai, September 15: Now its time for Kamal Hassan to ready to dunk in the murky political battles of Tamil Nadu. Reports says that the veteran actor is likely to launch his own political party by the end of September, the local body elections will be held in November 2017.
The 62 years old megastar stated to media that he want to float his own party, and he is thinking on those lines, “not out of choice but compulsion. in which the existent political party can provide me with a platform that a ideology that match my reformatory goals in politics”.
Including J Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran, and Vijayakanth, Tamil Nadu has traditionally been a state where leading film actors transformed into leading mainstream politicians.
“Don’t vote me in and then wait for five years to vote me out. Sack me immediately if I don’t deliver. This is the only way change in the politics of the country can come about. Why only Tamil Nadu? You may ask. Well, I have to start somewhere. First I must clean my own home before I start on the neighbours,” he added.
In the past few weeks, the veteran actor has publicly spoken up against the current AIADMK government. He also called the ouster of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala as a “solid step forward.”
Megastar Kamal Haasan is currently filming reality television show The Bigg Boss.