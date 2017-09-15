Megastar Kamal Haasan takes the political plunge, to float own party by September-end

Chennai, September 15: Now its time for Kamal Hassan to ready to dunk in the murky political battles of Tamil Nadu. Reports says that the veteran actor is likely to launch his own political party by the end of September, the local body elections will be held in November 2017.

The 62 years old megastar stated to media that he want to float his own party, and he is thinking on those lines, “not out of choice but compulsion. in which the existent political party can provide me with a platform that a ideology that match my reformatory goals in politics”.

Including J Jayalalithaa, M G Ramachandran, and Vijayakanth, Tamil Nadu has traditionally been a state where leading film actors transformed into leading mainstream politicians.

After the meeting held on September 1 with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speculations were rife on his joining the CPI(M).

Dismissing such rumours, Haasan said, “…becoming a part of any political party is not a simple process of hopping, skipping and jumping in. A political party is about an ideology. And I don’t think my goals in politics can match the ideology of any political party.”

The actor stated that he wants to be accountable to the voters.