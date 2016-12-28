Meghalaya bid to host National Games 2022 accepted

Shillong, Dec 28 : The Indian Olympic Association accepted Meghalaya’s bid to host the National Games overshadowing four other bidders Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgargh and Uttarakhand.

The working president of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, John F. Kharshiing, who attended the IOA meeting in Chennai today, said the IOA had accepted the state’s bid to host the National Games in 2022.

“The IOA accepted our bid, and has allotted Meghalaya the responsibility of hosting the 2022 National Games,” Kharshiing said over phone.

Following the successful South Asian Games, which was co-hosted by Shillong and Guwahati earlier this year, the Meghalaya government was emboldened to bid for the National Games.

Coincidentally, in 2022, the state will also complete 50 years of its statehood.

“After successfully co-hosting the South Asian Games, we were determined and ready to bid for the National Games. The success of the South Asian Games also made the IOA comfortable with our bid,” Kharshiing said.

From among the northeastern states, Manipur and Assam have hosted the National Games in 1999 and 2007, respectively.

Normally, the National Games are held once in every two years. However, there have been several instances where the games were not held according to this norm.

“We have the task ahead of us. (We must) ensure that we plan and execute it well,” Kharshiing said.

Goa will be hosting the National Games from November 17 to 28 next year. It was orginally scheduled for November this year.

Kerala had played host for the 2015 National Games.

The 2015 National Games was associated with green protocols. This was initiated by Suchitwa Mission, aiming for “zero-waste” venues. The waste management programmes were implemented at all 29 venues in Kerala.

The effort was hugely appreciated.