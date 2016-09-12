Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma discuss the inter-state boundary problem with Sarbananda Sonowal

Shillong, September 12: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Monday said he had taken up with his Assam counterpart Sarbananda Sonowal the issue of resolving the inter-state boundary problem.

“I have taken up with my counterparts on the sidelines of our meetings. I have also written a letter drawing his attention on the need for resumption of dialogue,” Sangma told the Assembly during question hour.

He said Meghalaya’s stand on the claims of ownership of the disputed areas along the inter-state borders has been very strong backed by proper documents, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The chief minister was replying to a query posed by Hill State Peoples’ Democratic Party (HSPDP) legislator P Pangniang who sought to know the latest status of the talks with Assam.

Sangma narrated the steps taken by his government in the past which included a resolution unanimously passed in 2011 on the need to have a border commission.

The resolution was countered by the then Congress government led by Tarun Gogoi in Assam following which a new strategy was adopted, he said.

Leader of Opposition Donkupar Roy said certain areas known as Block I and Block II were transferred to Assam in the 1970s. “We want them back. We do not need documents,” he said.

Meghalaya and Assam have at least 12 disputed pockets including the two Blocks in Ri-Bhoi and Jaintia Hills districts and the areas at Langpih in West Khasi Hills district.