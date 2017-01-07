Meghalaya legislator Julius K Dorphang arrested in Guwahati in minor rape case

SHILLONG, Jan 7: Meghalaya Independent legislator Julius K Dorphang, wanted in a case of sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl, was arrested in Guwahati on Friday night.

Dorphang has been brought to Shillong after his arrest. The Meghalaya Police had issued a look out notice to nab the absconding legislator in the case.

The police have also requested their counterparts in neighbouring states to share information as a man-hunt has begun to nab the legislator who supports the ruling Congress.

“We have issued a look out notice and we have also conducted raids in many places frequented by the man,” SP City Vivek Syiem had said.

A joint raid was conducted Thursday evening by the state police along with Assam Police in Hatigaon area where the legislator frequented, but they did not find him there, a police officer who was part of the raid, said.

Dorphang, who previously founded a militant organisation and surrendered in 2007, went into hiding after the police booked him under section 366 (A) of the IPC and registered a case with section 3(a)/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under section 5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house owned by senior Congress leader and state Home Minister H D R Lyngdoh’s son was arrested for pimping the victim last month.

On January 4, a local court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Dorphang, following which the man hunt began.

Meanwhile, women activists here have demanded that the Chief Minister drop Lyngdoh from his cabinet to allow a free and fair trial.