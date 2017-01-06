Meghalaya MLA escaped after sexual exploitation of minor twice

Shillong: A former militant and an independent MLA from Meghalaya is on the run for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor. Julius Dorphang, MLA of Mawhati and former Chairman of the banned outfit, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), is accused of raping a minor girl twice.

The matter surfaced last month when the 14 year old victim gave a detailed statement to the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. She told them how she was taken to many guest houses and hotels.

The girl has recorded her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC, and has said that Dorphang raped her twice, once in a guest house at Motinagar and the second time in Ri Bhoi

Confirming that the MLA is named in the FIR and raids are on to nab him , SP, City Vivek Syiem said’We have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Julius Dorphang for his involvement in sexually exploiting the minor,” Dorphang has been booked under section 366 (A) of the IPC read with section 3 (a)/4 of the POCSO Act and under section 5 of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA).

But he is not the only MLA whose name has come up. The matter first surfaced last month after a waiter at a guest house owned by Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh’s son was arrested for trafficking the victim.The minor victim, was also rescued from near the same guest house last month.

While the police claim that they are examining several angles on the role of all the accused in the sex racket case which allegedly involves many more politicians, there is a growing clamour seeking the resignation of the state Home Minister.

Leading social activist Angela Rangad drives home the point saying , “The Minister, who is in charge of Home (Police), should step down to ensure an independent inquiry into this case. I will not buy their (the owners’) story that they were unaware of the racket. There has to be an independent inquiry as other people might also be involved.”

It now remains to be seen if the police will go the distance and investigate the entire scope of the case involving the high and the mighty. Or would this be yet another case of system letting it’s own people down.