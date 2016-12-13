Mehabooba Mufti Soft on Terror? Ex-gratia for militant Burhan Wani’s kin

December 13, 2016

Srinagar, Dec 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has cleared ex-gratia to next of kin of 17 persons, including Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani’s brother, killed in militancy-related incidents in the Valley, while giving one week’s time for filing of any objection before formal orders are issued.

Burhan Wani’s killing by security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kokernag area on July 8 this year triggered unrest in the Valley which has left as many as 86 people dead.

Among the 17 names in the list of persons killed in militancy-related incidents is Wani’s brother, Khalid Muzaffar Wani, who died in firing by security forces in Buchoo forest area of Tral on April 13 last year.

