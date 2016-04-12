Mehbooba and Rajnath meet in Delhi today

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the MHA today evening. This is the first meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief who took oath as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on April 4. Moreover, this is the first time Mehbooba is holding an administrative post in the state or at the national level, as so far she had limited herself to party work. The government formation has ended the three-month long political crisis in the state which started after the death of former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed on January 7. The 2014 state elections threw up a hung assembly in which the PDP won 28 seats, mainly from the Kashmir Valley, and the BJP 25, almost all from the Jammu region, leading to a coalition government headed by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Mufti took the oath in Jammu along with 17 cabinet ministers and six ministers of state (MoS). Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nirmal Singh also took oath as deputy chief minister, as per the alliance agreement between the two parties.