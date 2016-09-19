Mehbooba Mufti pays homage to Uri martyrs

Srinagar, Sep 19: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti pays tribute to the Uri bravehearts. Wreaths were laid on the coffins of the 17 soldiers killed in the attack. The bodies will be flown to their hometowns today.

Mufti has condemned the dawn terror attack at the army base in Uri, saying it appeared to have been aimed at “triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region”. Jammu and Kashmir, she said, has always been the “worst victim of Indo-Pak hostility” and its people have been “paying a colossal price for same for over six decades”.