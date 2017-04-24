Mehbooba-Rajnath meet: J-K CM says situation in the state will change in 3 months

New Delhi, April 24: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today in the backdrop of the Niti Aayog meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with the Home Minister, Mehbooba Mufti said, “Agle do teen mahine mein aap Jammu-Kashmir ke haalaat ko bilkul badla hua paayenge. You will the situation in Jammu-Kashmir changed in the next two-three months.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the deteriorating security situation in the state and reports of strains in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition.

Mehabooba Mufti, who is in Delhi for the NITI Aayog meeting, discussed the current situation in the state with the Prime Minister and sought a solution from the Centre to address the issues of the people of the Kashmir Valley; especially after the increase in the incidents of stone-pelting.