Mehbooba’s remark on Tricolour: NCP protests and asks BJP to snap alliance with PDP

New Delhi, Aug 3: National Congress Party (NCP) workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters over Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s comments on the tricolour and asked the saffron party to snap its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had warned on July 28 that any change in Article 35(A) of the Constitution, which gives a special state provision to Jammu and Kashmir, was not acceptable, adding that it would invite repercussions.

“Any tampering with Article 35(A) won’t be acceptable. I won’t hesitate in saying that nobody will hold the tricolour in Kashmir if it happens. Let me make it very clear,” she said.

Article 35(A) of the Constitution empowers the state legislature to define permanent residents and accord special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

She warned and cautioned that if special rights and privileges to the people of Jammu and Kashmir are tinkered with, then there would be no one in the state to hold the tricolour.

She said, on the one hand, “we talk about resolving the Kashmir issue under the framework of the Constitution and on the other hand we flog it”.

“Who is doing it? Why are they doing it? (challenging the Article 35A). Let me tell you that my party and other parties who carry the national flag there (in Jammu and Kashmir) despite all risks… I have no doubt in saying that there will be no one to hold it (national flag) (if it is tinkered),” she said at an event here five days ago.

Mehbooba went on to add, “Let me be very clear. By doing all this (challenging Article 35A), you are not targeting the separatists. Their (separatists) agenda is different and it is totally secessionist.”

“But, you are weakening those powers which are Indian and trust India and participate in elections and who fight to live a life honourably in Jammu and Kashmir. This is one of the problems,” she said.

In 2014, an NGO had filed a writ petition seeking the striking down of Article 35 A. The case is pending in the Supreme Court.

Mehbooba said Kashmir is an idea of India.

“The basic question is how much is the idea of India ready to accommodate the idea of Kashmir? This is the basic crux,” she said.

(ANI)