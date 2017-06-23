Meira Kumar is a better candidate than NDA’s Ramnath Kovind: Ramgopal Yadav

New Delhi, June 23: Post the end-moment announcement of the presidential nominee by the Opposition, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav-faction member Ramgopal Yadav on Friday said Meira Kumar is a better candidate than NDA Government’s presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind. Yadav likewise said that Meira’s stature is high, remembering her political vocation and she being the little girl of surely understood lawmaker Babu Jagjivan Ram. “Her (Meira Kumar) stature is high and has been the speaker, clergyman and Lok Sabha part. Being the little girl of Babu Jagjivan Ram, the whole nation knows her well. The restriction applicant is superior to anything the competitor declared by the administration,” Yadav told ANI.

“The Opposition needs to assume the part of being a resistance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reported its applicant and it has the lion’s share likewise yet even the restriction has presented a decent hopeful,” he included. Previous Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar was on Thursday declared as the Opposition’ Presidential chosen one. The Opposition – Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and different gatherings – met yesterday to talk about the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) choice on Presidential chosen one Ramnath Kovind, following which they reported their applicant.

The BJP had before said that the Opposition was a partitioned house over the Presidential decisions the same number of its accomplices have stretched out support to decision NDA candidate. BJP boss Amit Shah had reported the name of Kovind as NDA’s accord contender for the post of Indian President. The race for the following President of India is to be hung on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the workplace on July 24. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the warning in such manner and the procedure of the assignment has begun that will proceed till June 28. (ANI)