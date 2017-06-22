Meira Kumar, the opposition candidate for Presidential Polls 2017

NEW DELHI, June 22: The opposition has declared Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as its Presidential candidate for the coming election. A meeting of the opposition parties to decide on their presidential candidate was conducted in Delhi. Ahead of the meeting, Sharad Pawar caused the front of 16 parties major heartburn. Sources said that like Nitish Kumar, Mr Pawar is skewing towards supporting the BJP’s candidate for President of India, Ram Nath

Sources said that like Nitish Kumar, Mr Pawar is skewing towards supporting the BJP’s candidate for President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. Sonia Gandhi, who chiefs the Congress and is the anchor of the anti-BJP front, rushed her party’s Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel to meet with Mr Pawar. Left leader Sitaram Yechury, who is insistent that the opposition must put up a candidate against the BJP, also visited Mr Pawar’s home.

Meira Kumar entered electoral politics in 1985 and was elected from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, defeating political heavyweights like Ram Vilas Paswan and Mayawati, two powerful Dalit leaders. She was a member of the eighth, eleventh and twelfth Lok Sabhas from Karol Bagh in Delhi. She lost her seat in the BJP wave of 1999 but was able to get re-elected with a significant majority from her father’s former constituency of Sasaram in Bihar in 2004 and 2009.