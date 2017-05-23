Melania Trump promptly slapped President Trump extended hand away at Israel airport

Tel Aviv,May23:The awkward moments between Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump had another significant addition during the US first couple’s visit to Israel. Walking down the red carpet at Ben Gurion airport with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, President Trump extended his hand to the First Lady, who promptly slapped it away in full view of cameras.

Twitter could not get enough of their body language. Or the fact that the US President was walking side by side with the Israeli first couple, leaving Mrs Trump a step behind.

One user tweeted saying, “He treats her like (expletive), he walks ahead of her, forgets about her, doesn’t assist her from cars, hold doors & NOW he want her hand?

Other users were delighted:

On another occasion, she was seen nudging the President, reminding him to keep his hand on his heart during the national anthem.

President Trump and Melania Trump, who have a 11-year-old son, Baron, have been married for 12 years. But after Mr Trump became the President, the First lady, instead of moving to the White House, has remained in New York, adding to speculation about their relationship.

Another could not help recall a very different moment.

@haaretzcom Now THIS is how a REAL President treats a First Lady! ????? pic.twitter.com/VWd1LJveaW — Nadomom (@Nadomom) May 22, 2017

Twitter had witnessed a “#FreeMelania” campaign in January, when cameras captured Mrs Trump’s smile turning into a frown the moment the President looked away from her. Within hours, it collected over 65,000 ‘likes’ and more than 50,000 retweets.

