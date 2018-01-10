Melbourne same-sex brides officially marry at midnight

London , January 10 : Same-sex couples rejoiced as the new Australian Marriage Act came into effect on January 9 and many same-sex couples made a dash to the alter to become one of the first in the country to get married.

Same-sex partners Teegan Daly and her new wife Mahatia Minniecon held their nuptials at midnight in a ceremony in Melbourne on January 9 and became one of the first couples to say ‘I do’ under the new act, reports The Independent.

It was followed by a cocktail party, which began at 9pm and ran until one minute past midnight, when they officially locked lips as wife-and-wife. The couple already held a commitment ceremony in 2016 at a time when they didn’t know if Australia would ever recognise them as legally married.

Just 40 guests were invited, however, the duo also opened up the celebrations to the public via social media.

While talking to a leading Australian website, Daly said that this moment is huge, not only for us but for our community, adding, “It’s a huge moment in history and it’s awesome to have this opportunity to celebrate with people in the community.”

Daly confessed that when it was announced that the law was passed, they both burst into tears with happiness.

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia on December 7 after 61.6 percent of people voted for the Australian Marriage Act in a postal survey. (ANI)