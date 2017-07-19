Members of opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha

Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal demands hike in MPs' salary.

New Delhi, July 19: The members of the Opposition belonging to the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha after the House met at 12 noon after the first adjournment.

As the House resumed, in the Zero Hour, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded immediate discussion on farmers’ plight and suicides. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, while rejecting the adjournment motion, said the issue would be discussed as it is listed under 193 in the business of the House.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar also pleaded with the opposition members saying the Government is committed to welfare of farmers. However, unrelenting opposition members staged a walkout. (ANI)

