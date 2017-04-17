Members of political party thrashes State CIC Ratnakar Gaikwad over Ambedkar Bhavan demolition.

Aurangabad/Maharashtra, April 17: Members of a political faction has thrashed the State CIC Ratnakar Gaikwad in Aurangabad on the belief that Ambedkar Bhavan was demolished as per his order.

Story of Ambedkar Bhavan

Dr BR Ambedkar himself had envisioned this central headquarter that would unite the Dalit community and spearhead the movement initiated by him for their emancipation. Despite working for over 18 years on the project, for various reasons, the dream was not realised in Ambedkar’s lifetime.

Ironically, this very building has caused a rift so deep between his followers that the entire community has split into two halves. On one side are the trustees of the People’s Improvement Trust, formed by Ambedkar himself, who claim to have demolished the present building for the construction of a grand 17-storey building, which they say will do justice to the Ambedkar’s vision of a central headquarter. On the other side is a group led by Prakash Ambedkar, head of Bharatiya Republican Party (commonly known as BHARIP), and their followers, who cry foul over the entire demolition action. What has transpired since the demolition is high-voltage factional politics, the curse of the Ambedkarite movement for a long time.